Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 127 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $496.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $492.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.73. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $609.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

