MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $544.46 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.47.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.11.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

