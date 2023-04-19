Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.67.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.3 %

NFLX stock opened at $333.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.95. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The company has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.