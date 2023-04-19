New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $996,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $230.25 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $280.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.62.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.