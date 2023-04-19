New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on K. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:K opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,982,511. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

