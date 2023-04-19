New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $37.62

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.62, but opened at $38.80. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $38.26, with a volume of 265,968 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.16 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,528,000. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,783,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $17,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

