New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 440 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Concentrix worth $15,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $109.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.44. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $163.43.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

