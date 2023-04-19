New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 8,256 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of EQT worth $14,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE EQT opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.16.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. EQT’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

