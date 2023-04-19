New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $14,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $161.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.14.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

LECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.80.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

