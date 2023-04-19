New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of Lithia Motors worth $15,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.89.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 0.3 %

Lithia Motors stock opened at $226.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.58. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $322.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Recommended Stories

