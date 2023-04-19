New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $14,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

DOC stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.