New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 52,661 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,661 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.60% of Spectrum Brands worth $15,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPB. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 75,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.