New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,347 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $14,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on SIGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Shares of SIGI opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average of $93.64. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also

