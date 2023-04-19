New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.29 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $15,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,106 shares of company stock worth $3,679,503. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

PINS opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. MKM Partners lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

