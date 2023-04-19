New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $16.19 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Planet Fitness worth $16,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLNT opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $88.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

