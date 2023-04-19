New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of DoorDash worth $14,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,906,000 after buying an additional 7,495,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,121,000 after buying an additional 1,609,669 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,733,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,357,000 after buying an additional 936,811 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,895,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,070,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,679,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,422,000 after buying an additional 321,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 2.9 %

DoorDash stock opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $108.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,830.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,830.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $7,021,161.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 671,381 shares of company stock worth $38,634,750. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

