New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 60,364 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $15,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

