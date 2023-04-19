New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 51,591 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,591 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Banner were worth $15,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Banner by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Banner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Banner by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Banner Trading Down 1.9 %

BANR stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.11. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Banner had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Featured Articles

