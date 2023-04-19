New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,344 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $16,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $130,558.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,077.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,275,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $130,558.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,077.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,639. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MLI opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $877.58 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 16.53%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.32%.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.