New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $15,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 113.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 32.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Landstar System Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSTR stock opened at $181.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.