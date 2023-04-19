NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $9.27

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $9.54. NIO shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 14,273,253 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. China Renaissance reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Barclays cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
