NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $9.27

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $9.54. NIO shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 14,273,253 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. China Renaissance reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Barclays cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

NIO Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 127.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after buying an additional 431,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NIO by 19.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NIO by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 106,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

