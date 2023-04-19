NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Block Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $127.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,514,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $2,022,138.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $27,514,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,111 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,085. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

