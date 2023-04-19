NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,156 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FDX stock opened at $229.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.