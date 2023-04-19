NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,701,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.48.

NYSE:NOW opened at $475.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $447.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 297.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $522.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.