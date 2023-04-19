NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

NetApp Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,960,448. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average is $65.42.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

