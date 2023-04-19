NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 647 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,736,910,000 after acquiring an additional 90,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,494,000 after buying an additional 210,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,783,000 after buying an additional 567,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,494,000 after buying an additional 48,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DGX opened at $142.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.44 and its 200-day moving average is $143.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

