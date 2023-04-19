NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.70.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

