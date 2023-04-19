NorthRock Partners LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $253.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $271.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.