NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,555 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 215,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 42,621 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 291,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.
NYSE DHI opened at $102.18 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $88.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
