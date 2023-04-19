NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Raymond James by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.43.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $96.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.53 and a 200 day moving average of $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

