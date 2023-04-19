NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $216,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 609 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in United Rentals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $387.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.01. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.39 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.97%.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

