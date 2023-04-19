ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,263 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

