Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at HSBC from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OTIS. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

Shares of OTIS opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average is $78.54.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

