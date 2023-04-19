Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Ovintiv by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,762,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,014,000 after acquiring an additional 597,239 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OVV. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $63.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

