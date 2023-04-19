Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Gap Down to $38.55

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.55, but opened at $37.45. Ovintiv shares last traded at $37.93, with a volume of 505,261 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.1% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,407.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 326,247 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 22.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 48.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 40.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

