Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after buying an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after buying an additional 2,516,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,530 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PECO stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

