Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $500,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at $432,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at $432,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $519,827.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $137.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $137.61.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.94.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.