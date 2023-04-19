Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 4,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $863.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $909.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $910.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $842.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $820.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

