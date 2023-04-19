Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

