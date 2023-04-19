Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,532,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.33. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $98.90.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

