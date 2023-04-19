Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,345 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 47,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $328,173.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,167.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,022 shares of company stock worth $2,089,941. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $49.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.36 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Articles

