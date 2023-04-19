Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 94,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.42. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $124.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.