Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $259.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.94.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.94.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total value of $3,654,383.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,349,208.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,340 shares of company stock worth $12,604,371 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

