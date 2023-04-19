Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 567 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,929 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $66,812,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.54. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

