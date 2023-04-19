Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,935,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $95.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

