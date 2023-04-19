Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,129 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intuit by 184,265.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after buying an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,967,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,659,000 after buying an additional 217,504 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.94.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $442.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $420.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $492.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

