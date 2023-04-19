Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,400 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,580,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,420,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 73,202 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 99,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,919 shares during the last quarter.

XHB stock opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $961.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $72.98.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

