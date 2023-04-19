Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,475 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 35,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.