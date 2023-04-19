Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 180 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,267,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,377 shares of company stock valued at $23,883,444 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $325.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $335.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

