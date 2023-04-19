Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 363 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 660.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,165,000 after purchasing an additional 803,346 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

